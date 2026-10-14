RIMS Imphal Forms Four-Member Panel to Investigate Woman’s Death After Childbirth

Guwahati: The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of a 25-year-old woman following childbirth, amid allegations of medical negligence by her family.

In a statement, the institute expressed deep sorrow over the death of Thokchom Ongbi Binaroi and extended condolences to her bereaved family. The committee has been tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and determining the cause of death. A post-mortem examination conducted today , while the panel is expected to submit its report within three working days.

The development follows a protest by the woman’s relatives at the hospital on Tuesday. They alleged that Binaroi had remained in the operation theatre for an extended period and was bleeding heavily when she was brought out before being shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

After her death, relatives allegedly damaged chairs, flower pots and window panes on the hospital premises. RIMS condemned the vandalism, stating that such acts could disrupt essential healthcare services. The institute said appropriate action would be taken based on the inquiry findings and urged all concerned to maintain peace and allow the investigation to proceed.