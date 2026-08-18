Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian to Smash 100 Sixes in Test Cricket

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant created history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian cricketer and only the fourth batter in the world to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.

Pant reached the milestone during the fourth day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, achieving the feat in his 51st Test match. He also became the fastest player to reach 100 Test sixes, surpassing England’s Ben Stokes, who took 82 Tests to reach the landmark.

Pant began the match needing three sixes to reach the milestone, having entered the game with 97 maximums in Test cricket. He equalled West Indies great Chris Gayle’s tally of 98 sixes during India’s first innings before completing the historic mark in the second innings.

With 100 sixes, Pant joins an elite group of Test batters featuring Stokes, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and Australia’s Adam Gilchrist.

Stokes currently leads the list with 138 Test sixes, followed by McCullum with 107. Gilchrist also finished his Test career with 100 sixes.

Pant’s achievement further highlights his aggressive approach with the bat in the longest format of the game. Among Indian batters, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma are next on the list, with 91 sixes each.

The milestone adds another record to Pant’s Test career and underlines his status as one of the most attacking wicketkeeper-batters in the format.