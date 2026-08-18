Kaziranga ESZ Row: Park Boundary Will Remain Unchanged, Says Pijush Hazarika

Guwahati: Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika has clarified that there is no proposal to alter the boundary of Kaziranga National Park, amid the ongoing political debate over the proposed rationalisation of its Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

Sharing a post on social media, Hazarika said the proposed changes concern areas outside the national park and are aimed at addressing the livelihood and development needs of communities living around Kaziranga while maintaining environmental safeguards.

According to the minister, the government is proposing to notify the ESZ at a distance of 1 km to 3 km from the park boundary, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Hazarika emphasised that the proposal would not reduce the protected area of Kaziranga itself. He said the move is intended to strike a balance between conservation and the developmental requirements of local communities.

The graphic shared by the minister also highlighted restrictions faced by indigenous communities in constructing homes and undertaking certain developmental activities in areas surrounding the park.

The government has maintained that essential development activities, including housing for indigenous communities and healthcare infrastructure such as hospitals, need to be facilitated while ensuring that Kaziranga’s ecological protection remains intact.

The clarification comes amid strong opposition from the Congress, which has protested against the proposed reduction of the ESZ, arguing that it could weaken environmental safeguards around the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Assam government, however, has maintained that Kaziranga’s boundaries will remain untouched and that the proposed ESZ rationalisation is focused on areas outside the park to accommodate legitimate livelihood and development needs.