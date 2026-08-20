Road Rage in Guwahati: Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Six Mile Flyover

Guwahati: Late night on Wednesday, a speeding vehicle crashed into the Six Mile flyover in Guwahati. As per reports, the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when it lost control and collided with the flyover structure near Six Mile. The impact caused alarm among people in the vicinity, although details regarding the extent of damage or injuries, if any, were not immediately available.

Eyewitnesses at the scene alleged that the driver had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. However, the allegation has not been officially confirmed, and the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

After the incident, police arrived at the spot after receiving information about the crash and initiated an inquiry. Details of the vehicle and driver are withheld. Police team are expected to confirm the circumstances leading to the collision and determine whether any traffic violations were involved.