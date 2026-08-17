Road Rage: Two Killed in Head-On Motorcycle Collision on NH-27 in Jagiroad

Guwahati: Today, a couple were killed on the spot after two motorcycles collided head-on along National Highway 27 at Bhomoraguri in Jagiroad . As per initial reports, the two victims were travelling towards Guwahati on a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 01 GG 8864 when it collided with another motorcycle. The impact of the crash left the riders critically injured, and both reportedly succumbed to their injuries at the accident site.

The incident occurred on the NH-27 stretch at Bhomoraguri, under the jurisdiction of Jagiroad Police Station.

The deceased man has been identified as 26-year-old Rupjyoti Nath, a resident of Maligaon in Guwahati. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Somangi Bora, a resident of Lalmatia in Sonitpur district.

After the accident, Jagiroad Police reached the spot and initiated necessary procedures. The bodies were recovered from the site and sent to Morigaon for post-mortem examinations. Police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Further details are awaited.