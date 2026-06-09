Royal Bengal Tiger Tranquillised, Captured After Straying into Kaziranga Fringe Villages

Kaziranga: Panic gripped communities living on the periphery of Kaziranga National Park after an adult Royal Bengal Tiger strayed from the reserve and went on a rampage through nearby fringe villages.

The big cat triggered widespread alarm across local settlements, attacking livestock and disrupting daily life. Terrified residents were forced to remain indoors whilst authorities issued urgent safety warnings.

In response to the escalating crisis, a joint rescue mission was rapidly mobilised, comprising forest department officials, wildlife veterinarians, and law enforcement personnel. The team launched an intensive tracking operation, utilising surveillance and traditional search methods to locate the predator.

After hours of strategic manoeuvring through dense vegetation and agricultural fields, the search team successfully cornered the tiger. Specialist veterinarians safely administered a tranquilliser dart, subduing the animal without causing injuries to the local population or the feline itself.

Following its capture, the sedated tiger was transferred to a veterinary centre for a comprehensive health evaluation. Wildlife officials confirmed that once the animal is certified healthy, it will be safely released back into a secure zone deep within the national park.