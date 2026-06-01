Rhino and Royal Bengal Tiger Sightings Highlight Rich Biodiversity of Medela Reserve Forest

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A rare and encouraging development has highlighted the rich biodiversity of Dibrugarh’s Medela Reserve Forest. Recent sightings of a one-horned rhinoceros and a Royal Bengal Tiger have renewed calls from local residents and conservationists for stronger protection of the forest and its wildlife.

The Medela Reserve Forest, located approximately 18 kilometres from Dibrugarh city in Madhupur, has emerged as an important wildlife habitat with the confirmed presence of a one-horned rhinoceros and a Royal Bengal Tiger. Some locals believe that more than one rhino may be inhabiting the reserve.

Adding to the significance of the forest’s ecological value, a full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger was recently captured on a camera trap installed by the Forest Department inside the reserve forest.

The Medela Reserve Forest is already known for supporting large populations of wild elephants and wild buffaloes. The latest wildlife sightings have further underscored the area’s rich biodiversity and conservation importance.

Conservationists believe that enhanced protection and habitat management could help preserve the growing wildlife population in the forest while promoting ecological balance in the region.

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