RPF Rescues 12, Including Eight Minors, from NFR Stations and Trains

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 12 persons, including eight minors, from various railway stations and trains under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
According to an official statement, RPF teams conducted regular surveillance and acted on inputs received through RailMadad, leading to the identification of vulnerable passengers travelling alone or found in distress.
“RPF teams carried out a series of coordinated rescue operations at multiple railway stations, successfully tracing and rescuing vulnerable passengers found travelling alone or in distress conditions,” the statement added.
The rescued individuals included runaway minor boys and girls, destitute children and unattended passengers.
The operations were carried out at several key stations across the NFR network, including Falakata, Lumding, Kishanganj, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Katihar (East) and Guwahati.
NFR said that all rescued minors were safely handed over to the respective Child Line units and recognised child care organisations for care and rehabilitation.
Adult passengers rescued during the operations were produced before local police authorities for further necessary action, in accordance with established procedures.
The Northeast Frontier Railway has appealed to passengers to remain vigilant and report any unattended minor or suspicious situation to RPF personnel or through the RailMadad platform, stressing that timely information helps ensure swift response and assistance.