Assam: Over 60,000 farmers of Dhubri receive PM-Kisan financial assistance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The 21st Instalment of PM-KISAN financial assistance was released to 60,375 farmers of Dhubri district on Wednesday. The assistance amount was directly transferred to the bank accounts of eligible farmers across the district through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

To mark the occasion, a centralized live broadcast programme and farmers’ meeting was organized at the Office of the Dhubri District Agriculture Officer, Dhubri, for the benefit and awareness of farmers. Similar webcast programmes and special meetings were also arranged at Agricultural Development Offices and Gaon Panchayat offices across the district.

The programmes were jointly coordinated with the active support of Agricultural Development Officers (ADO) and Agriculture Extension Assistants (AEA) under different agricultural circles.

The event at the District Agriculture Office, Dhubri, witnessed the presence of Azim Ahmed, District Agriculture Officer, Mrinal Kanti Kachari, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Salahur Rahman and Khandakar Sahidul Alam, sub-divisional agriculture officers, Dipankar Choudhury and Raktim Bhagawati, senior agricultural development officers, and officers and staff of the Agriculture Department.

Also Read: PM-KISAN 21st Installment Reaches 73,865 Farmers in Hailakandi