‘Rs 370 Biryani’: NCW Summons Comedian Pranit More and web developer Himangshu Jangra

Guwahati: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video and media reports concerning a stand-up comedy performance in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual behaviour towards a woman were made before a live audience.

Expressing serious concern over the content of the video, the Commission stated that the conduct was not dignified and presented as entertainment, drawing applause from the audience, showing the stand of women in the society. As per the NCW, the normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman’s consent, dignity and bodily autonomy can have far-reaching consequences for women’s safety and societal attitudes towards gender-based violence.

The Commission has issued notices to comedians Pranit More and web Developer Himanshu Jangra, directing them to appear for a hearing scheduled for 22nd June at 4 pm.

Taking note of the incident, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking immediate, stringent and time-bound action. The Commission has also requested a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

Among the information sought are details regarding the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita –BNS and other applicable laws, action taken against those involved, verification of the viral video, and the role played by organisers, performers and venue management.

Strongly criticising the incident, the NCW repeated that consent is non-negotiable and emphasised that portraying sexual coercion, entitlement or disrespect towards a woman’s autonomy as humour is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity and safety guaranteed under Indian law.

The Commission stated that it would continue to closely monitor developments in the case.