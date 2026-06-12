Pranit More Faces Backlash as Celebrities React to Viral ‘Biryani’ Remark

Several celebrities have criticised comedian Pranit More after a viral clip from his show sparked outrage online. The controversy began when an audience member, Himanshu Jagra, recounted a date where he spent Rs 370 on biryani and felt entitled to physical intimacy in return. He later shared graphic details of the encounter, while the audience laughed and More reportedly described it as “peak Gurgaon content.”

The clip drew widespread condemnation on social media, with many accusing More of normalising misogynistic attitudes and failing to challenge the remarks. YouTuber Elvish Yadav said the incident exposed the belief that consent could be treated as a transaction and criticised the comedian for turning an uncomfortable moment into entertainment.

Actor Rashami Desai called the exchange “not comedy” and said it unfairly tarnished the reputation of genuine performers. She also criticised More for encouraging the conversation and said such content lacked creativity and responsibility.

Writer Sutapa Sikdar rejected More’s apology, linking the incident to broader concerns about misogyny and violence against women. Actress and filmmaker Malti Chahar said the controversy highlighted why many women value independence and stressed the importance of teaching respect and consent.

As backlash intensified, More issued a public apology on Instagram, saying the audience member’s comments did not reflect his views. He admitted it was a “lapse in judgment” to laugh instead of challenging the remarks. However, criticism continued, and More later deactivated his Instagram account as the controversy gained traction online. (Agencies)

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