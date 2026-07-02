RSS Chief Calls Partition Migrants "Warriors of Struggle" in Nagpur Address

Nagpur: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated that people who migrated to India following the 1947 Partition should be remembered as "warriors of struggle" rather than "refugees."

Speaking at the 75th Foundation Day programme of the Sindhu Education Society in Nagpur, Bhagwat emphasised that these individuals made a conscious choice to prioritise their faith and their country over their established livelihoods, properties, and generational wealth left behind in newly formed Pakistan.

Bhagwat argued that the term "refugee" is a mischaracterisation of their journey. He noted that they chose displacement to live in Bharat and practice their religion freely. "They lost a battle, not because of their own faults alone," he remarked, acknowledging the collective national failure to keep India united at the time.

Beyond historical reflections, the RSS chief focused on the broader theme of resilience. He urged individuals to remain steadfast during adverse circumstances rather than surrendering to fate. Bhagwat also addressed the purpose of education, advocating that it must transcend mere job-seeking. He championed a value-based educational approach designed to cultivate moral discernment, social awareness, and good human beings, deeply rooted in the conduct and guidance of teachers.