Guwahati: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Imphal, Manipur, from November 18 to 20, 2026, to review the organisation's activities, assess social initiatives and discuss future programmes. According to an official statement, Bhagwat's visit will focus on reviewing the RSS's organisational activities across Manipur and assessing its ongoing social initiatives.

The programme will also include discussions on future organisational activities and the implementation of initiatives connected with the organisation's centenary celebrations.

The visit comes as Manipur continues to experience the effects of violence. Bhagwat is expected to interact with RSS functionaries and volunteers during his three-day stay in Imphal.

The discussions are expected to cover organisational work, social initiatives and service activities. Reviewing ongoing programmes and considering future priorities in the state will also form part of the visit.

The official statement identified the RSS's 'Panch Parivartan' initiative as another subject for discussion. The Panch Parivartan initiative is a five-fold social transformation programme associated with the RSS.

The year 2026 marks the RSS's centenary period, following its establishment in 1925.

The organisation is using this milestone as a context for reviewing its activities and discussing future programmes across Manipur.

Bhagwat's November 18-20 visit will provide an opportunity to interact with local functionaries and volunteers and assess organisational and social initiatives.