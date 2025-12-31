Dibrugarh: Centre for Social Work Studies (CSWS) launches ‘Gift a Childhood’ initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Centre for Social Work Studies (CSWS), Dibrugarh University, formally launched its community-driven initiative titled “Gift a Childhood” at the Guest House Conference Hall of Dibrugarh University on Monday.

The initiative aims to bring joy, creativity, and learning opportunities to children from vulnerable and underserved communities across Assam and the North-East. It seeks contributions of new or gently used toys, children’s books, art supplies, sports equipment, and musical instruments. These items will be collected, refurbished wherever necessary, and distributed responsibly.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr Ansai Bathau Basumatary, followed by an insightful presentation by Dr Monuj Dutta. He emphasized how collective participation can support marginalized children by expanding access to meaningful childhood experiences. He also highlighted sustainability as a core principle of the initiative, stressing the importance of reuse and recycling.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, congratulated CSWS for launching a compassionate initiative that aligns with the university’s commitment to child development and social responsibility.

Thereafter, Dr Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University, addressed the gathering and expressed his appreciation for the initiative. He also conveyed his willingness to contribute personally, in addition to extending institutional support.

