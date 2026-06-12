Rudra Gaurav Shresth Named India’s Next Ambassador to Türkiye

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed senior Indian Foreign Service officer Rudra Gaurav Shresth as India’s next Ambassador to Türkiye, marking a key diplomatic assignment amid evolving ties between the two countries.

Shresth, a 1999-batch IFS officer, is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to Iran and is expected to assume his new responsibilities in Ankara shortly. The appointment was announced by the MEA on Thursday.

A career diplomat with extensive international experience, Shresth has previously served in Indian missions in France, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Singapore and Bhutan. He also held the position of India’s High Commissioner to Mozambique between 2016 and 2019. In New Delhi, he has worked in key roles related to personnel management, policy planning and the Foreign Secretary’s office. Before taking charge in Tehran, he served on deputation in the Prime Minister’s Office.

His appointment comes at a time when India and Türkiye continue to engage on a range of bilateral and regional issues. Recent diplomatic consultations between the two nations reviewed cooperation in trade, connectivity and other areas of mutual interest.

Officials expressed confidence that Shresth’s diplomatic experience will help further strengthen relations between New Delhi and Ankara in the years ahead.