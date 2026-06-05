Meghalaya: Severe traffic disruption during NEC plenary convoys in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Shillong experienced widespread traffic disruption on Thursday as the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) brought high-level convoys and security movements across the city.

Movement across key routes was repeatedly halted to facilitate the passage of VVIP convoys, leaving commuters, students and office-goers stranded for extended periods. Many reported delays in reaching workplaces and educational institutions due to prolonged congestion.

The plenary session, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers, Governors and senior officials from the North-Eastern States, resulted in heightened security arrangements and restricted traffic flow across Shillong.

Residents described significant inconvenience as vehicles remained stuck for long durations, with several key junctions witnessing gridlock during peak movement of official delegations. Local traders and commuters expressed concern over the disruption, while acknowledging the scale of the security arrangements required for the high-level meeting.

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