Salim Merchant Visits Zubeen Garg’s Residence and Studio

Guwahati: A Singer-composer Salim Merchant visited the residence and studio of legendary Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, paying tribute to the late artiste and recalling his deep admiration for Assam and Assamese music.

During the visit, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Garg, welcomed Merchant with a traditional gesture. He also spent time at Zubeen’s studio, describing the experience as an emotional and special musical moment.

Merchant had paid tribute to Zubeen Garg, where he performed Dhumuhar Gaan, a song associated with the Assamese musician’s legacy. The song was composed by Anurag Saikia, with lyrics by Rahul Gautam Sarma, and featured vocals by Shashwati Phukan, Padma Shri Pokhila Lekthepi, Anurag Saikia and Rahul Gautam Sarma.

After his visit, Merchant took to social media to express his emotions and thank those who hosted him.

“I am so emotional and overwhelmed,” Merchant wrote, thanking Garima Garg, Rahul Gautam Sharma, Shyamantak Gautam and Dikshu Sarma for their warm hospitality.

Expressing his affection for Zubeen and Assam, Merchant added, “I love Zubeen, I love Assam and I will always support Assamese music.”