Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya Honours Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Prema Oja Barbayan

Guwahati: The Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya in Morigaon, honoured Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Prema Oja Barbayan of Natun Kamalabari Satra, Majuli, with the 'Kusilaba-2026' Award during its annual function held at Pabitora Hut in Morigaon on Thursday.

The award was presented by Atul Ch. Das, President of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Morigaon, in the presence of Santa Narayan Deka, Secretary of the organisation, Gyanmuhan Deka, President of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, and Prasanna Kr. Medhi, Principal of the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Prema Oja Barbayan reflected on her early association with the Satra tradition.

"I was brought up in Kamalabari Satra from the age of six. My parents were deeply devoted to the Satra's culture, and they inspired me to embrace its spiritual and cultural traditions wholeheartedly. I received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the grace of God," she said.

Earlier in the programme, Barbayan was felicitated with a gamusa, a seleng, a memento and citation from Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, along with a cash award of Rs 5,000, in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the preservation and promotion of Assam's Satriya cultural heritage.