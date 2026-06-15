Security Forces Foil Potential Attack in Aizawl, Recover IED and Detain Suspected Insurgent

Aizawl: Security forces in Mizoram have averted a potential security threat following the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and the detention of one individual during a joint operation in Aizawl district.

The successful interception was carried out by a combined team of the Assam Rifles and Aizawl Police in the Seling area. Acting on specific intelligence, security personnel had established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) to clamp down on the movement of illicit and hazardous materials through the region.

During the targeted vehicle checks, security forces intercepted an individual identified as Yening Ku, who was allegedly found in possession of the explosive device. Alongside the IED, authorities recovered an antenna component and items of clothing suspected to belong to an underground rebel cadre uniform.

The suspect, along with the confiscated military-grade items, has been transferred to the custody of the Aizawl Police for formal booking and legal proceedings. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to trace the origin of the IED, establish its intended destination, and uncover any broader insurgent networks operating along the border state.