SBI Extends Flood Relief Support with Rs 1.60 Crore Donation to Assam

Guwahati: The State Bank of India (SBI) has contributed Rs 1.60 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood relief efforts in Assam.

Out of the total contribution, Rs 1 crore was donated by SBI employees through their one-day salary, reflecting their support for people affected by the recent floods in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked SBI and its employees for their contribution, appreciating their support and solidarity with people affected by the floods.

The donation comes as Assam continues to recover from the recent floods, which have claimed 78 lives and affected around 3 lakh people across several districts.

Although the floodwaters have receded in many areas, thousands of families are still facing difficulties due to damaged houses, crop losses, poor road connectivity and damaged public infrastructure.

The state government is continuing relief and rehabilitation work in the affected districts, with efforts focused on restoring essential services and helping displaced families return to normal life.