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SBI Extends Flood Relief Support with Rs 1.60 Crore Donation to Assam

SBI donated Rs 1.60 crore to Assam's Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief, including Rs 1 crore from employees' one-day salary to support affected families.
Himanta Biswa Sarma
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Guwahati: The State Bank of India (SBI) has contributed Rs 1.60 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood relief efforts in Assam.

Out of the total contribution, Rs 1 crore was donated by SBI employees through their one-day salary, reflecting their support for people affected by the recent floods in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked SBI and its employees for their contribution, appreciating their support and solidarity with people affected by the floods.

The donation comes as Assam continues to recover from the recent floods, which have claimed 78 lives and affected around 3 lakh people across several districts.

Although the floodwaters have receded in many areas, thousands of families are still facing difficulties due to damaged houses, crop losses, poor road connectivity and damaged public infrastructure.

The state government is continuing relief and rehabilitation work in the affected districts, with efforts focused on restoring essential services and helping displaced families return to normal life.

Also Read: Fresh Flood Deaths Push Assam Toll to 78 as Relief Efforts Continue

Himanta Biswa Sarma
State Bank of India
Assam Flood
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