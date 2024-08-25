Don Bosco Hr. Secondary School Hosts Inter-School Science Exhibition in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: An inter-school science exhibition was organized by Don Bosco Hr. Secondary School, Dibrugarh on Saturday. The day began with the commencing words of welcome by Fr. Neljen Anthony, Principal of the institution, followed by an encouraging speech and declaration of the opening of the exhibition by the chief guest, Pranjal Changmai, MD of BCPL, Dibrugarh.

Students from different schools of Dibrugarh such as Don Bosco Hr. Sec. School, Shiksha Valley School, Little Flower School, St. Xavier’s School, Salt Brook School, Oil Valley Boys & Girls School, Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalaya, Nurture International School, DU Model High School, Govt. Girls H.S. School, Sishu Bharati H.S. School, Delhi Public School participated in the Inter school science exhibition competition.

The judges for the competition were Mitali Mahanta (Government Girls High School, Science Department) Niranjan Saikia (Government Boys High School, Physics Department) Dr. Lini Mathew (VG Hospital, Gynaecology Department) and Sr. Lincy Sebastian (St. Marys Hr. Sec. School, Principal). The winners of Category - I are - 1st-Don Bosco H. Sec. School Project - Plastoscope, 2nd - Little Flower School.

The exhibition which was open to all started from 9:30 in the morning and got over at 1:30 pm. The main reason behind organizing the science exhibition is to provide a platform to the young scientists where they can implement the various scientific theories, projects and models.

