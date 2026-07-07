Scooty Rider In Guwahati Is Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Green City Bus

Guwahati: Today, a scooty rider sustained serious injuries after being struck by a Green City Bus near Cotton Collegiate Road in Guwahati's Pan Bazaar area in Broad Daylight . As per reports, the rider was travelling from the Cotton College side towards Pan Bazaar when the accident occurred. The circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be confirmed.’

The stretch of road between Cotton Collegiate Road and Pan Bazaar is reportedly restricted for the movement of heavy vehicles, raising questions over the presence of the bus in the area at the time of the incident.

After the collision, the bus driver allegedly fled the scene, leaving the injured rider behind. People of that area and passers-by rushed to assist the victim before the police and the ambulance arrived.

The Guwahati traffic police later seized the Green City Bus involved in the accident and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident. Police are also investigating whether the bus was operating in violation of traffic restrictions applicable to the road.

Further details regarding the condition of the injured rider and the identity of the bus driver are awaited as the investigation continues.