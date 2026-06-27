Second Earthquake of 4.9-Magnitude Jolts Venezuela on Saturday

Guwahati: Today, 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Venezuela's northern coast, heightening fears in the disaster-hit nation as rescue teams continue searching for survivors after the devastating twin earthquakes that struck earlier this week.

The latest tremor comes just two days after powerful back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale caused widespread devastation across northern Venezuela, flattening buildings and reducing entire communities to rubble.

Government said the confirmed death toll has risen to 920, while thousands of people remain unaccounted for, raising concerns that the number of fatalities could increase significantly as search and rescue operations continue.

Rescue responders are working around the clock to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings. However, rescue efforts have been severely hampered by damaged roads, communication outages and the sheer scale of the destruction, making it difficult for teams to reach several affected communities.

Government said many areas remain inaccessible, delaying the delivery of essential relief supplies, including food, drinking water and medical aid.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has imposed restrictions on access to La Guaira, one of the worst-affected areas and the epicentre of the disaster. Government announced late on Friday that entry into the city would now be regulated through a permit system after heavy traffic, an influx of volunteers and uncontrolled movement began disrupting ongoing rescue operations.

The government said the restrictions are intended to ensure emergency personnel have uninterrupted access to the hardest-hit neighbourhoods, where search teams continue combing through the rubble in the hope of finding more survivors.