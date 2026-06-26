World leaders express solidarity with Venezuela after deadly earthquakes kill over 160

WASHINGTON: Several world leaders on Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and offered aid following the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of at least 164 people and injured over 900 people.

US President Donald Trump said the United States stands ready to assist and has directed government agencies to prepare a rapid response.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed solidarity and said Mexico is preparing aid, including rescue and health personnel requested by Venezuela.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said 300 rescuers and paramedics, along with 50 tons of equipment, medicines, and essential supplies, are ready to deploy to Caracas.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered Spain’s support and condolences to the victims and their families.

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa announced the immediate dispatch of humanitarian aid to Venezuela. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla expressed condolences and said Cuban health workers in Venezuela are providing medical assistance to affected communities.

Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi expressed solidarity and willingness to assist in any way requested by the Venezuelan government.

The Chilean government also expressed solidarity and said it is prepared to provide humanitarian and rescue assistance if needed. (IANS)

Also Read: Two Powerful Earthquakes Rock Venezuela