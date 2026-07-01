Security Agencies Conduct Extensive Mock Drills Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Security forces and civil authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have carried out a series of large-scale mock drills ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, focusing on preparedness for potential terror attacks, natural disasters and other emergencies.

The exercises, conducted at key locations along the pilgrimage route, involved personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces, disaster response teams, health services and local administration. Scenarios included simulated fidayeen (suicide) attacks, vehicle-borne threats, landslides, cloudbursts and medical emergencies, with agencies testing their coordination and response capabilities under real-time conditions.

Officials said the drills were aimed at strengthening security arrangements and ensuring the safety of thousands of pilgrims expected to participate in the annual pilgrimage, which is scheduled to commence on July 3. The exercises also assessed evacuation procedures, communication networks and emergency medical support systems.

Security preparations have been significantly intensified this year, with authorities adopting a multi-layered approach involving surveillance, convoy protection and deployment of additional personnel along the routes leading to the holy cave shrine.

The Amarnath Yatra, one of Hinduism’s most revered pilgrimages, attracts lakhs of devotees annually. Given the region’s challenging terrain and history of both terror threats and weather-related incidents, authorities have stressed the importance of comprehensive preparedness to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.