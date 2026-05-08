Two tobacco-laden trucks seized in Bongaigaon over suspected GST evasion

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BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon district police seized two trucks bearing registration numbers AS01SC4447 and AS01SC9093 loaded with tobacco during a special operation conducted early in the morning. The trucks were travelling from Dinhata to different parts of Assam, including Nalbari and Nagaon.

The operation was carried out by Officer-in-Charge of Manikpur police station Jayanta Kakoti, along with Gerukabari patrol outpost In-Charge Hriday Goswami, after receiving specific information. According to police sources, the trucks were seized due to the absence of proper documents and on suspicion of GST evasion.

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