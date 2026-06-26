Namrup Unit-1 Prilling Tower of BVFCL Is Demolished, Marking the End of an Era in India's Fertiliser Industry

Guwahati: An era has come to an end as the iconic Unit-1 Prilling Tower of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Namrup has been demolished, marking the close of a significant chapter in India's fertiliser industry.

Commissioned in 1969, Unit-1 was the country's first natural gas-based urea plant and played a pivotal role in Assam's industrial development for more than five decades. The Prilling Tower became a landmark of the state's industrial heritage and a symbol of the region's contribution to India's fertiliser production.

The demolition of the ageing Prilling Tower and associated machinery at the BVFCL complex in Dibrugarh is part of the corporation's modernisation initiative. The project aims to make way for new infrastructure and advanced fertiliser production facilities, ushering in a new phase of industrial growth.

The dismantling of the historic structure marks the transition from Assam's early industrial legacy to a future driven by modern technology and enhanced production capacity.

The demolition also follows the disappearance of the first Namrup Cement factory, another landmark that once represented the state's industrial progress. Together, the two developments symbolise the end of a defining era in Assam's industrial history while paving the way for a new chapter of development.

With the removal of one of the state's most iconic industrial structures, Namrup enters a new phase of transformation, balancing its rich industrial legacy with the promise of modernisation and future growth.