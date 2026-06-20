Security Forces Arrest Insurgents in Manipur

Guwahati: Security forces have arrested several insurgents belonging to militant organisations during coordinated anti-insurgency operations conducted across Manipur over the past 36 hours.

Among those arrested was a juvenile cadre of the banned United Kuki National Army, who was arrested from Songpi in Churachandpur district. The UKNA is a non-Suspension of Operations militant group.

In separate operations, security forces rescued a juvenile and arrested three people , including two cadres of the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF/PLA), the political wing of the outlawed People's Liberation Army .The arrested militants were identified as self-styled Lt Col Sarangthem Jayenta Meetei alias Bicky alias Wanglen aged 48 and cadre RK Solomon Singh alias Amon aged 51.

Police said Meetei was arrested at Kongba Bazar in Imphal East, while Solomon was arrested in Imphal West along with an associate, Thangmeishang Kasar aged 32. Police alleged that the accused were attempting to recruit the rescued juvenile.

Meanwhile, the Reformist Students' Front demanded the revocation of the SoO agreement, alleging repeated violations by Kuki militant groups. The organisation also called for the arrest of KNF leader Thangboi Kipgen and raised demands including an updated NRC for Manipur and the withdrawal of the Assam Rifles.