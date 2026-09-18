Shillong ASP Injured After Scooter Allegedly Hits Him During Naka-Checking

Guwahati: Today, an Additional Superintendent of Police was seriously injured after a scooter allegedly hit him while he was conducting naka-checking at Urkaliar in Shillong . The incident occurred at around 1.30 am when a scooter carrying two men allegedly attempted to evade a police checkpoint. East Khasi Hills ASP (Traffic) Lovish Garg, who was part of the checking operation, reportedly signalled the rider to stop and tried to prevent the scooter from fleeing.

As per police, the rider accelerated and struck Garg, leaving him seriously injured. He was immediately taken to a hospital and later shifted to the HD unit for further treatment.

East Khasi Hills SP Dangsan Khyriem said the circumstances indicated that the incident was deliberate and appeared to be an attempt to cause grievous injury to the officer while escaping the checkpoint.

Police said a case under provisions related to attempt to murder would be registered. The two occupants of the scooter have been arrested and are suspected to be members of the Khasi Students’ Union.

The incident comes amid intensified naka-checking in Shillong after recent petrol bomb attacks targeting government and police infrastructure.