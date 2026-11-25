Guwahati: Two people were injured after a concrete mixer truck rammed into two shops at Polo Market in Shillong, Meghalaya, at around 8.45 pm on Tuesday.

A concrete mixer truck reportedly lost control and rammed into two shops, causing damage to the establishments and items inside. The affected premises included a cloth shop and an outlet selling LPG equipment and other goods. The collision also disrupted traffic movement in the area for some time.

Two people sustained injuries in the incident. Among them was a woman pedestrian who suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, with two possible explanations emerging from the preliminary accounts. Shopkeepers reportedly alleged that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle crashed into their establishments.

However, another preliminary account suggested that brake failure may have caused the driver to lose control while negotiating a bend.

Police detained both the truck driver and the vehicle's handyman following the collision. The detention came after the concrete mixer truck crashed into the two commercial establishments, injuring pedestrians and damaging property.

The driver and handyman are being investigated as police examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The allegations made by shopkeepers regarding possible intoxication have not been confirmed.

The collision damaged two shops and items inside the premises. The affected businesses included a cloth shop and an outlet dealing in LPG equipment and other products.

Apart from the property damage, the crash disrupted traffic movement around Polo Market for some time. The incident also left two people injured, including a woman pedestrian who sustained a head injury.

Meghalaya Police have detained the driver and handyman, while the reported allegations of intoxication and the possibility of brake failure remain part of the preliminary accounts.