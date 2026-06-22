Shillong Regulation: KHADC Passes Bill Mandating Service Licences for Non-Tribal Staff

Shillong: In a major legislative move to regulate outside workforce participation, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has officially passed the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Trading by Non-Tribals) (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The legislation makes it compulsory for any business owner or firm to secure a dedicated service licence for every non-tribal employee they engage.

Introduced by Chief Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh on the final day of the council's summer session, the amendment modernises a 72-year-old regional regulation. Under the newly approved guidelines, employers must apply for the Non-Tribal Employee’s Service Licence within 30 days of hiring. The application process requires rigorous documentation, including an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), permanent residence proof, and an official recommendation from the local village headman (Rangbah Shnong).

Once submitted, licensing officials are mandated to scrutinise and process the application within 30 days. The approved service licences will be valid for exactly one year and must be renewed annually, with failure to do so resulting in automatic cancellation. The bill also empowers enforcement wings to conduct random site inspections of commercial establishments across the Khasi Hills region.