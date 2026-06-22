Bokakhat Teen Found Dead In Guwahati

Guwahati: A 19-year-old boy from Bokakhat was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati has sparked serious questions, with family members alleging foul play and demanding a thorough investigation.

The deceased, identified as Shantanu Moran, was a resident of Bokakhat and worked at Archana Kalita's Unisex Make-Up Studio. As per report; he had been staying as a tenant at his employer's residence.

Family have raised suspicions surrounding the circumstances of his death, alleging that several unanswered questions remain. They have also claimed that no information regarding the incident was provided to them in a timely manner.

His body was reportedly recovered under suspicious circumstances from an apartment at Bhairabkunda Apartment in Ambikagirinagar, Guwahati. The family has questioned how the teenager became involved in an incident allegedly linked to a Scorpio vehicle, claiming that he did not know how to drive.

Adding to the controversy, the family has alleged that a post-mortem exam was conducted before they arrived, further deepening their concerns about the handling of the case.

An FIR has been registered against Archana Kalita and another person on charges of murder. Further details are awaited