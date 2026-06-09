Shraddha Kapoor Brings Legendary Lavani Dancer’s Story to Life as Eetha Sets to release in August

Guwahati: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha, based on the life of celebrated Marathi Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, is set to arrive in cinemas on 28th August 2026.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the biographical drama also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The release coincides with the Raksha Bandhan holiday period, a strategic window often favoured for major theatrical releases.

The film marks Kapoor’s reunion with producer Dinesh Vijan following the success of the Stree franchise. It also represents her first collaboration with director Laxman Utekar, who recently worked with Vijan on the historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal.

Eetha is expected to showcase one of the most challenging performances of Kapoor’s career as she portrays the life and struggles of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most iconic folk performers. The film reportedly traces the dancer’s journey from her early years and rise to fame to the hardships she later faced in life.

As per reports, Kapoor completed filming in May after an extensive shooting schedule spanning nearly 60 days. The final phase of production involved a large-scale montage song sequence filmed in Bhor, Maharashtra, featuring around 800 performers. Choreographed by renowned dance director Vaibhavi Merchant, the sequence is said to depict the various stages of the protagonist’s life and career.

The film was shot across multiple locations, including Madh Island in Mumbai, Solapur, Aundhewadi, Satara and Nashik. Kapoor reportedly began filming the project in November 2025.

With its compelling subject matter and strong creative team, Eetha is already generating significant anticipation among cinema audiences.