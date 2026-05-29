‘Dil Saaf Hona Chahiye’: Shraddha Kapoor Shuts Down Troll Over Messy Room With Witty Reply

Actress Shraddha Kapoor uploaded a fun video of herself flaunting her graceful moves to Michael Jackson's song "Bad" on Thursday.

While most of the Insta users found the clip enchanting, a netizen tried to troll the 'Stree' actress for her messy room visible in the background.

However, just like a true boss lady, Shraddha gave a befitting reply to the cybercitizen.

Shraddha took to her official Instagram Stories and shared the comment that read, "Jiska bii room h bohat safai ki jarurat h (sic)."

Reacting to this, the 'Aashiqui 2' actress hilariously penned, "Room jaisa bhi ho, Dil saaf hona chahiye. (sic)"

Shraddha can be seen doing some fierce moves in the clip captured by beau Rahul Mody.

"Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone in front of whom you can dance like this)," the caption on the post read. (IANS)

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