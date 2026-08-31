Shraddhanjali Flyover: Car Crashes into Barricade on Flyover

Guwahati: At wee hours of Monday, Swift car allegedly being driven by an intoxicated driver crashed into a barricade on the Shraddhanjali Flyover, Guwahati . The accident occurred as the vehicle was travelling from the Ganeshguri side towards Commerce Point. As per reports, the driver was the only passenger of the car when it lost control and rammed into a barricade installed on the flyover.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01DK 0877, sustained significant damage in the collision.

The driver was allegedly in an intoxicated condition at the time of the accident. After the accident, Geetanagar Police seized the vehicle and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are expected to determine whether drunk driving or other factors contributed to the accident. Further details are awaited