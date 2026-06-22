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Shyamkanu Mahanta Moves To Supreme Court After Bail Rejection

The case, linked to the death of Zubeen Garg on 19th September 2025, continues to be heard in multiple courts and has attracted widespread public attention across Assam due to the seriousness of the allegations
Shyamkanu Mahanta
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Guwahati: Shyamkanu Mahanta, accused in the  death  case Zubeen Garg, has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail after his plea was rejected by the Gauhati High Court.

As per report, the High Court had earlier  rejected Mahanta's bail application, prompting him to seek relief from the apex court. The matter is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Earlier, a Special Fast Track Court had also rejected the bail applications of four accused in the same case,  Sandipan Garg, Amritprabha Mahanta, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya .

The Gauhati High Court had reserved its order on Mahanta's bail plea after hearing detailed arguments from both the defence and the prosecution. The court was expected to deliver its verdict on 29th June.

The hearing before the Gauhati High Court was conducted by Justice Mitali Thakuria, during which detailed submissions were made by both sides.

Counsel representing Shyamkanu Mahanta argued in favour of granting bail, while Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia opposed the application and urged the court to reject the plea.

Further  details are awaited

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