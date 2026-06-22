Shyamkanu Mahanta Moves To Supreme Court After Bail Rejection

Guwahati: Shyamkanu Mahanta, accused in the death case Zubeen Garg, has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail after his plea was rejected by the Gauhati High Court.

As per report, the High Court had earlier rejected Mahanta's bail application, prompting him to seek relief from the apex court. The matter is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Earlier, a Special Fast Track Court had also rejected the bail applications of four accused in the same case, Sandipan Garg, Amritprabha Mahanta, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya .

The Gauhati High Court had reserved its order on Mahanta's bail plea after hearing detailed arguments from both the defence and the prosecution. The court was expected to deliver its verdict on 29th June.

The hearing before the Gauhati High Court was conducted by Justice Mitali Thakuria, during which detailed submissions were made by both sides.

Counsel representing Shyamkanu Mahanta argued in favour of granting bail, while Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia opposed the application and urged the court to reject the plea.

Further details are awaited