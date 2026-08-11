Siddharth Sharma’s Mahavir Aqua Runs Secretly Despites Orders From Gauhati High Court

Guwahati: The controversy surrounding Mahavir Aqua, a packaged drinking water unit allegedly linked to former manager of Zubeen Garg, Siddharth Sharma, has intensified following a legal challenge to its seizure and allegations that the facility has resumed operations despite a court order directing its closure.

The unit, located at the Chhaygaon Industrial Development Centre in, was sealed after directions from a fast-track court in connection with the investigation into Garg’s death.

As per sources, the facility has allegedly been operating discreetly for some time despite the closure order. People of that area and who travels by that place have claimed that although the main gate remains closed, workers from outside are allegedly being brought in to carry out operations inside the premises.

Meanwhile, the matter has reached the Gauhati High Court, with Chetan Dhirasariya, a business associate of Sharma, challenging the seizure order issued by the fast-track court on 29th April .

The lower court had ordered the seizure after considering allegations that Sharma had invested funds in the company. It had also directed the freezing of bank accounts linked to Sharma and others who had financial dealings with him.

In his petition, Dhirasariya has argued that Mahavir Aqua is not solely owned by Sharma and that other stakeholders have interests in the business. He has sought the setting aside or stay of the seizure order.