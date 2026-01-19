Sikha Sarma arrested in Guwahati over derogatory social media posts on late Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Controverisal writer Sikha Sarma was arrested on Monday from her residence located at the Pathar Quarry area of Guwahati for allegedly making derogatory remarks about late singer Zubeen Garg on social media.
The arrest followed a complaint filed by Garima Saikia Garg, after which police registered a case under Sections 152, 196, 299, 351, 352, 353 and 356 of
In her complaint, Garima Garg alleged that the social media posts had damaged the reputation and legacy of the late singer.
She also stated that the remarks caused emotional distress to the family.
Separately, the Zubeen Garg Fan Club has reportedly lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station over the same issue.
Sikha Sarma had posted comments questioning circumstances linked to Zubeen Garg’s death and sought the release of the accused in the case.
In 2021, Sikha Sarma had previously been embroiled in controversy over her social media posts. She was booked following a Facebook post in which she allegedly made remarks about security personnel killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, drawing sharp criticism online.
Amid the backlash, Sarma claimed her statements were being misinterpreted and alleged that she was facing mental harassment.
She further stated that complaints related to threats she had received earlier were not adequately investigated.
Following her arrest, Garima Garg expressed gratitude to the Assam Police with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.
On the other hand, locals reacting to the development said that such people must be arrested and kept behind bars.