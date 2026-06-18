Sikkim: Landslide Hits Singtam–Rangpo Route, Commuters Advised to Take Alternative Road

Guwahati: A landslide struck the 20th Mile stretch between Singtam and Rangpo on 18th June morning, disrupting vehicular movement and affecting travel connectivity along the route.

As per sources, restoration work is expected to take some time before the affected section of the road can be reopened to regular traffic. The municipalities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing conditions to facilitate safe and efficient clearance operations.

In light of the disruption, commuters travelling towards Siliguri, Rangpo and other destinations through the affected corridor have been advised to avoid the route until further notice to minimise congestion and inconvenience.

Commuters have been urged to use the Singtam–Central Pendam–Rangpo road as an alternative route until normal traffic movement is restored.

Further updates regarding the reopening of the road are awaited as restoration efforts continue.