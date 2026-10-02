Sikkim Rapper UNB Booked in Arunachal Pradesh Over Alleged Obscene Content

Guwahati: An FIR has been registered against Sikkim-based rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, in Arunachal Pradesh over allegations of sexually explicit, derogatory and abusive content directed at a woman through song lyrics and social media posts.

FIR No. 0294/2026 was registered at Itanagar Police Station on 29th September after a complaint by the wife of Arunachal-based rapper Donkam, also known as Tana Kamsang (DK), of Rono in Doimukh.

As per the complaint, certain lyrics associated with UNB allegedly contained vulgar and sexually explicit references directed at the complainant and were later circulated on social media platforms.

The complaint names both Bhutia and KASUO GANG Entertainment, a record label, in connection with the alleged creation and dissemination of the content.

Police have registered the case under Sections 79, 75(1)(iv) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The complainant has also sought the preservation and examination of digital evidence, including social media posts, URLs, videos, audio recordings, screenshots and account details. She has alleged that anonymous and fake accounts have also been posting abusive and targeted comments against her.

The FIR comes days after UNB and his manager, Deep Dhar, were allegedly assaulted in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district while returning from the Anini Winter Festival 5.0, where UNB had performed on September 19. Police are investigating both incidents.