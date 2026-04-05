Sootea police bust international motorcycle theft racket, three held

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sootea police headed by Chandan Gogoi, Officer-in-Charge of Sootea PS, managed to bust an international gang of motorcycle thieves on Saturday. According to information, one NS160 motorcycle was stolen from the Balijuri area on March 24. Based on an FIR and secret inputs, the officer-in-charge conducted a search operation and apprehended three bike lifters, who confirmed that motorcycles stolen from around the greater Naduar area were sent to Bangladesh for sale via Meghalaya.

Also Read: Basistha Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Gang, Three Arrested in Guwahati