Singapore Coroner Rules Zubeen Garg’s Death an Accidental Drowning, Finds No Foul Play

Singapore: A Singapore coroner has ruled that music icon Zubeen Garg died due to accidental drowning, upholding the findings of the Police Coast Guard and stating that there was no evidence of foul play in the incident.

Delivering the findings on Wednesday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said that investigations carried out by the Police Coast Guard were comprehensive and thorough, and concluded that the singer’s death was “simply due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning.”

The court also clarified that there was no evidence that anyone forced, coerced, or pushed him into the water.

The coroner directly addressed concerns raised by the singer’s family regarding possible foul play and stated that there was no indication that rescuers or others present had deliberately held his face underwater.

The ruling comes after months of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death in Singapore waters near Lazarus Island in September 2025, where he had gone for a yacht outing a day before his scheduled performance at the North East India Festival.

Singapore authorities maintained throughout the investigation that there was no evidence of wrongdoing and that the case was a tragic drowning incident.

With the coroner’s ruling, the Singapore court has formally closed the question of foul play, concluding that the celebrated singer’s death was an accidental drowning following a detailed investigation into the case.