Sivasagar Floods Affect Over 4 Lakh People; Relief and Rescue Operations Intensified

Sivsagar : The devastating floods that inundated Sivasagar district between July 18 and July 26 have impacted more than 4 lakh people, making it one of the most severe flood disasters in the district's recent history.

According to the latest cumulative flood assessment released by the district administration, 4,03,134 people across 385 villages have been affected. The disaster has claimed 31 lives, while three persons remain missing, underscoring the scale of the crisis.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing, with the district administration, government departments, disaster response agencies, and volunteers working in close coordination to assist affected residents.

So far, 20,520 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to relief camps and safer locations. To strengthen rescue efforts, 121 boats have been deployed across the district, while 43 medical teams are providing healthcare services and taking preventive measures against water-borne diseases. Additionally, five helicopter sorties have been conducted for aerial reconnaissance, emergency relief distribution, and other critical operations.

The floods have caused widespread damage to agriculture, submerging nearly 28,000 hectares of cropland. Livestock has also been severely affected, with 66,044 large animals and 75,234 small animals, including cattle, goats, and poultry, impacted.

Public infrastructure has suffered extensive damage. A total of 215 roads covering 158.56 kilometres have been damaged, disrupting connectivity across the district. Around 350 schools have sustained partial or complete damage, while 101 power installations, including electric poles, transformers, and transmission lines, have been affected, disrupting electricity supply in several areas.

Drinking water infrastructure has also taken a major hit, with 462 Public Water Supply Schemes (PWSS) affected. In addition, 19 embankments stretching 12.36 kilometres have been damaged, raising concerns over flood protection and future vulnerabilities.

Several public institutions have also been impacted, including 36 Anganwadi Centres, four ICDS projects, one community hall, nine fishery centres, and 13 AYUSH centres.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav has been closely monitoring relief operations in flood-affected areas, supervising the distribution of essential relief materials and interacting with affected families to assess their immediate needs.

Addressing a press conference , Yadav said all

Government departments were functioning in close coordination and that the administration had adopted a war-footing approach to ensure timely distribution of relief materials, uninterrupted rescue operations, and prompt assistance to flood-affected families.

He informed that medical camps are operating in flood-hit areas, providing treatment and essential medicines to residents. Fodder is also being distributed to protect livestock, while the distribution of the Chief Minister's Special Relief Kits is progressing steadily.

Relief camps across the district continue to provide safe drinking water, essential commodities, and other relief materials. Yadav said the administration has prioritised damage assessment and the restoration of essential public services to facilitate an early return to normalcy.

Reaffirming the administration's commitment to relief, rehabilitation, and restoration, the District Commissioner assured that all possible assistance would continue until normalcy is fully restored and urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with rescue and relief agencies.