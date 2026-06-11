Sivasagar Health Department Steps Up Fight Against Japanese Encephalitis

Guwahati: The Sivasagar District Health Department is intensifying its efforts to prevent a possible outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis in the district, with officials confirming that no cases of the disease have been detected so far this year.

Speaking on the preventive measures undertaken by the department, Dr Makhan Kalita, Joint Director of Health Services, Sivasagar, said that extensive precautions have been in place since February. He noted that while no Japanese Encephalitis patients have been identified, nine individuals have been diagnosed with other illnesses.

As per the District Malaria Office, Sivasagar, anti-Japanese Encephalitis measures have been implemented across all 15 health blocks of the district. These include insecticide spraying programmes, awareness campaigns, and blood testing drives aimed at early detection and prevention of the disease.

Dr Kalita praised the dedicated efforts of ASHA workers and health workers, who have been working tirelessly to raise awareness among residents and encourage preventive healthcare practices.

He also urged members of the public to seek medical attention and undergo blood test if they experience symptoms such as fever. While vigilance remains essential, Dr Kalita expressed optimism, stating that the situation has shown improvement compared to the previous year.

The health department continues to monitor the situation closely and remains prepared to respond to any potential threat of Japanese Encephalitis.