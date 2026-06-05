Assam: Over 286 Kg Ganja Seized in Major Anti-Narcotics Operation in Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Orang police of Udalguri district achieved a remarkable success by seizing a huge quantity of suspected ganja weighing 286 kilograms and 48 grams during a daylight operation conducted at Dhanshri Ghat on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of newly appointed Officer-in-Charge Manoj Kumar Das, who recently assumed charge of Orang police station on June 1. Acting on a confidential tip-off, the police team launched a swift operation around 11:20 am and intercepted a Mahindra XUV vehicle bearing registration number AS01GF6706 while it was travelling from Mazbat towards Borjhar.

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