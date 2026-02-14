Six Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed in Senapati and Kangpokpi, One Held

Imphal: In a major anti-narcotics operation, Manipur Police on Friday destroyed nearly six acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Ngatan Hill range under Senapati Police Station and adjoining areas of Kangpokpi district.
The drive was carried out jointly by security forces in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.
“On 13.02.2026, security forces along with Executive Magistrate destroyed a total area of approximately six acres of poppy plantation at Ngatan Hill range under Senapati-PS and adjoining areas of Kangpokpi district,” Manipur Police wrote on X.
During the operation, eight makeshift huts located at the plantation sites were burnt and dismantled.
“Eight makeshift huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed. Other items including 03 (three) bags of fertilizers, 15 (fifteen) bags of salt, 04 (four) bundles of pipes for irrigation, 04 (four) spray pumps were also destroyed,” Police further stated.
A 59-year-old man identified as Gun Bahadur Rai of Thulochour/Tapon Village, Irang Part II, T Waichong, was arrested from the site.
“One Gun Bahadur Rai (59)… who was found at the poppy field has been arrested,” the police said, adding that further legal action is being taken.
The operation is part of the state’s sustained campaign against illicit poppy cultivation in the hill districts.
Meanwhile, Security forces on Thursday also arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK during an operation in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.
The individual, identified as Khaidem Toni Singh (42), also known as Ibungo, was apprehended from his residence at Moirang Khunou Makha Leikai under Keibul Lamjao Police Station limits.