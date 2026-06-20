Six Shops Reduced to Ashes in Devastating Assam–West Bengal Border

Guwahati: A fire has broken out in Chagolia along the Assam–West Bengal border, reducing at least six shops to ashes and causing substantial financial losses.

As per preliminary reports, the blaze spread rapidly through a numbers of shops, leaving owners with little time to rescue their goods and belongings. The fire destroyed property and goods estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh.

People nearby said the flames quickly engulfed the shops , triggering panic in the area. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, locals suspect that an electrical short circuit may have sparked the blaze. Fire Department and Police are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry to determine the cause of the incident.

The affected shop owners have suffered significant losses, with many losing their entire stock and business assets in the fire. Further details are awaited