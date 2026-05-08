Massive blaze at Hatigaon dump yard; Property loss around Rs 5 Lakh, no casualties reported

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A massive fire broke out at a dump site in Hatigaon on Wednesday evening, causing property damage estimated at around Rs 5 lakh, officials said.

According to fire and emergency services officials, the incident was reported to the Dispur Fire and Emergency Services Station at approximately 7:28 pm. The blaze erupted at a dump yard located at Pasli Notboma on SB Path near Majar Panchali in the Sijubari area of Hatigaon.

Following the alert, firefighting personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched operations to contain the fire. Due to the intensity of the flames, officials sought additional support, and two fire tenders from Dispur Fire Station, along with two more from Lokhra Fire Station, were deployed for the operation.

After sustained and coordinated efforts by the firefighting teams, the teams eventually brought the blaze under control and extinguished it.

Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

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