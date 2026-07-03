Siya Goyal makes Obscene Gesture Towards Media During Murder Investigation

Guwahati: Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, has triggered widespread outrage after a video allegedly showed her making an obscene gesture towards journalists while being escorted by police during the ongoing investigation.

Pune Rural Police took the 20-year-old accused to her residence in the Market Yard area of Pune as part of the investigation. During the search, officers reportedly recovered clothing believed to have been worn by Goyal on the day of the alleged murder.

As she was being escorted out of the premises after the search, Goyal allegedly raised her middle finger at the media person waiting outside to report on the case. The incident was captured on camera, and the video quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from netizens across the country.

Investigators have also approached the court seeking permission to conduct polygraph examinations on both Goyal and co-accused Chaudhary to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Goyal and Chaudhary are accused of murdering 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on 18th June. Agarwal, a realtor, was engaged to Goyal, and the couple were reportedly due to marry in November this year.

The case initially appeared to be an accidental fall. However, after the police investigation, both accused were arrested on suspicion of murder. The case has since attracted significant public attention owing to the nature of the allegations and the circumstances surrounding Agarwal's death.

After the circulation of the video, netizens expressed anger over Goyal's alleged conduct, with many questioning her apparent lack of remorse while the investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, the two accused are scheduled to be produced before the Wadgaon Court, where Pune Rural Police will seek an extension of their police custody. Their legal representatives are expected to oppose the request and seek judicial custody instead.