SKM MLA Kala Rai Opposes BJP Tie-Up for Panchayat Polls, Threatens to Quit Party

Gangtok: A political storm appears to be brewing in Sikkim after Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Kala Rai publicly opposed any alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2027 Panchayat elections and warned that she could leave the party if such an arrangement is pursued.

Speaking at a meeting of the SKM Panchayat Cell in Gyalshing, Rai said the ruling party should contest the local body elections independently rather than enter into a seat-sharing pact with the BJP. The Upper Burtuk legislator, who also holds a key position in the party’s Panchayat Cell, stressed that she does not support an electoral understanding with the BJP at the grassroots level.

Her remarks come amid speculation that the SKM and BJP could extend their recent electoral cooperation into future local elections. The two parties, allies within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), had worked together during municipal polls, fuelling discussions about a possible similar arrangement for the Panchayat elections.

The BJP’s Geyzing District unit responded by describing the debate as premature, noting that decisions on alliances would be taken by the leadership of both parties through mutual consultation. The party also urged political leaders to focus on governance and development issues rather than electoral speculation.

Political observers say Rai’s threat to resign has exposed potential differences within the ruling party over its future electoral strategy, adding a fresh dimension to Sikkim’s evolving political landscape ahead of the 2027 Panchayat polls.